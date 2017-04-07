Celebrate National Beer Day with these 5 new craft beer spots in SLO County

Today is National Beer Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by checking out new craft brewery spots in San Luis Obispo County.
Here’s a look at five of them:
SLO Brew — The Rock Brewery & Taproom
855 Aerovista Place • 805-543-1843 • www.slobrew.com/the-rock • Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. • Brewery, tasting room, beer garden, pub food
SLO Brew, which opened a new location downtown in June, unveiled its restaurant and tasting room called The Rock in early March. Located near San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, The Rock features indoor and outdoor seating with roll-up doors and a long bar for sampling SLO Brew’s beers, all framed by the giant rock that prompted the location’s name. Blueberry Blonde Ale, SLO Brew’s first seasonal beer brewed at the new location, was released March 31.
Toro Creek Brewing Co.
1111 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles • 805-550-7007 • www.torocreekbrewingcompany.com • Open Tuesday through Thursday 2 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2 to 10 p.m., Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. • Tasting room featuring house brews
Toro Creek Brewing Co. had been pouring its brews — made with farm-grown hops and barley — primarily at festivals and events. Recently, however, the 3-year-old microbrewery opened an airy tasting room by Cool Hand Luke’s in Paso Robles.
Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Co.
3118 Main St., Suite D, Morro Bay • 805-771-9286 • www.facebook.com/threestacksbrew • Monday, Thursday, Friday 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m. • Taproom featuring house brews and other craft beer and pub food
Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Co. opened last month in north Morro Bay and is so far pouring craft beers from the region and beyond. But house brews are on the way. On Fridays and weekends, there’s a limited menu of pub food, including tots loaded with corned beef, candied bacon and pickled veggies. Kitchen is open until 9 p.m Friday.
Silva Brewing
525 Pine St., Suite B, Paso Robles (behind The Pour House) • www.silvabrewing.com • Wednesday through Friday 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. • Tasting room with house brews
In December, acclaimed brewer Chuck Silva of Green Flash fame opened a microbrewery in Paso Robles. And at 333 square feet, it’s cozy — with the bar sitting right off the brewing floor. It’s a little hard to find: You have to walk through The Pour House or wander in from the alley. Stop in and get a pint of Paso Pale.
Libertine Brewing Co.
1234 Broad St. • 805-548-2337 • www.libertinebrewing.com • Open Tuesday and Wednesday 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Restaurant and 76-tap bar of house brews and other craft beers and wine, as well as cold brewed coffee
Libertine Brewing Co. isn’t new to Broad Street in San Luis Obispo, but its expanded bar and full restaurant is. The former furniture store now features an airy restaurant and bar in the center, flanked by the small tasting room on one side. The brewery’s 76 taps offer a range of styles from craft brewers across the state and country — as well as Libertine’s eclectic, wild and barrel-aged ales.
