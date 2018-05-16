This SLO spirits maker is opening a flagship distillery at Tin City in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo's Calwise Spirits announced Wednesday that it will open a flagship distillery in Paso Robles this summer.

The company, known for producing "gins and rums that are infused with native California ingredients," such as "Big Sur Gin" and "Blonde Rum," plans to open the distillery in Paso's Tin City neighborhood by mid-June, according to a company statement. That distillery will feature "a custom still, tasting bar, cocktail service, light bites and other visitor amenities."

Calwise Spirits was first opened by Aaron Bergh in San Luis Obispo in 2016, and is now being sold by retailers including Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, Bevmo, Vons and the California Fresh Markets in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach. A number of Central Coast restaurants and bars also serve the spirits, including Fish Gaucho in Paso Robles, Flour House and Novo in San Luis Obispo and Benchmark Eatery and Boathouse at Hendry's Beach in Santa Barbara.

The new 6,000-square-foot venue will feature tasting flights of rum, gin and "proprietary Calwise cocktails," as well as appetizers such as flatbread pizzas and bacon-wrapped dates.

"The visitor area will include a redwood bar and seating at copper tables. In addition to signature Calwise offerings, the distillery will feature special-batch spirits including a barrel-aged gin," according to a statement.