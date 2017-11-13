Negranti Creamery now serving up scoops at Tin City in Paso

A North County sheep’s milk ice cream company recently opened its first scoop shop in Paso Robles.
Negranti Creamery on Nov. 4 opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Tin City, just off Highway 101 at 2989 Limestone Way. The complex is known for Tin City Cider Co., various wineries, and BarrelHouse Brewing Co., which is Negranti’s neighbor.
Owner Alexis Negranti has been selling her sweet treats on a on a wholesale basis and at weddings and events for about six years — ice cream lovers might have bought pints at Vons, Whole Foods, Bristol Farms and other retailers.
“It just felt like the natural next step,” Negranti said of the scoop shop. “The community really supported us.”
The creamery makes about 4,000 gallons of ice cream a year with milk from a pasture-raised flock of sheep. Negranti said sheep’s milk ice cream has a lower fat content than traditional cow’s milk ice cream, which makes its flavors more vibrant.
It’s rich and creamy, but also easier to digest for lactose-intolerant ice cream lovers.
“We say, ‘we’re half the fat, all the flavor,’” Negranti said.
The company moved its production facilities to Tin City from Ramada Drive and added four additional employees to work in the scoop shop, bringing its total staff to 10.
“This space allows for more production and higher efficiency,” Negranti said.
The shop features family-style seating indoor and a 400-square-foot deck outdoor, where customers can enjoy their treats.
Negranti declined to discuss the company’s finances but said the creamery is profitable and has grown slowly over time.
“We’ve really believed in organic growth,” she said.
The scoop shop will serve up 16 flavors, some of which will rotate in and out on a seasonal basis. Customers can even take home pumpkin ice cream pies with graham cracker crusts, which Negranti said are a holiday favorite for some families.
Cow’s milk ice cream and build-your-own ice cream sandwiches are also on the menu, along with Spearhead Coffee that’s roasted in Paso Robles.
“We’re really excited for it to be a family-friendly environment,” Negranti said.
The scoop shop is open Thursday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call 805-369-2663 or visit negranticreamery.com.
