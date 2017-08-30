A screenshot from Target’s corporate website shows a new line of wines called California Roots that will be available for $5 a bottle.
Take a taste of California Roots with Target’s new line of $5 wines

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 30, 2017 10:50 PM

Looking for a premium wine for a low price? Target has you covered.

The national retailer announced Monday it will introduce a line of wines called California Roots. There are five varieties, and bottles will go for $5 apiece when the line launches Sunday at more than 1,100 stores nationwide.

The wines are “ carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes,” according to Target’s corporate website, A Bullseye View.

Cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, moscato, pinot grigio and red blend are offered. Profiles and pairings for each are detailed on the website.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target – including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” Jeff Burt, Target’s senior vice president of food and beverage, said in the release. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots – these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can expect at Target.”

