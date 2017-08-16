10 amazing cakes by SLO County bakers

Are you ever tempted to skip dinner and go straight to dessert?
San Luis Obispo County boasts a bevy of creative bakers who excel at crafting edible works of art. From a rainbow-hued troll cake to an adorably delicious robot straight out of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” there are enough intricate, colorful and cute confections out there to satisfy even the most insistent sweet tooth.
Here are some local eye-catching cakes that captured our attention on Instagram and Facebook.
Another lovely version of the pink lemonade cake! ✨ . . #wedding #weddings #wedding2017 #pasorobles #vineyardwedding #instaphoto #instagood #instawedding #weddingcake #cake #cakestagram #pastrychef #chocolate #slo #cutecake #cute #thatsdarling #buttercream #bakery #papercakeevents #chef #desserttable #buttercream #croquembouche #ombre #nakedcake #weddingtrends #trendy #cutestuff
How FUN is this cake?! All that's missing are some tiny troll figurines We loved being able to make this cake for @hautecatering and their daughter 2nd birthday ✨ . . #wedding #weddings #wedding2017 #rainbow #seminaked #instaphoto #instagood #instawedding #weddingcake #cake #cakestagram #pastrychef #chocolate #rainbow #cutecake #cute #thatsdarling #buttercream #bakery #papercakeevents #chef #desserttable #buttercream #trolls #ombre #nakedcake #weddingtrends #trendy #cutestuff #flowers
Read More
Read More
San Luis Obispo County bakers
Here are a few of the amazing bakers whipping up sweet treats in San Luis Obispo County.
The Cakery
Atascadero
805-369-0200 or http://www.slocakery.com
The Cakestress
San Luis Obispo
Just Baked Cake Studio and Bakery
22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita
805-242-5948 or www.justbakedslo.com
Paper Cake Events
8793 Plata Lane, Suite C, Atascadero
805-464-2730 or www.papercakeevents.com
Pardon My French Bakery
1544 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
805-481-3255 or www.pardonmyfrenchslo.com
PK Custom Cakes
Arroyo Grande
805-748-3065 or pkscustomcakes.com
Sweet Autumn Bakery
Atascadero
Comments