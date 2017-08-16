Whitnie Burke, executive pastry chef and co-owner of Paper Cake Events in Atascadero, created this rainbow-hued cake for a two-year-old girl’s birthday.
Whitnie Burke, executive pastry chef and co-owner of Paper Cake Events in Atascadero, created this rainbow-hued cake for a two-year-old girl’s birthday. Whitnie Burke
Whitnie Burke, executive pastry chef and co-owner of Paper Cake Events in Atascadero, created this rainbow-hued cake for a two-year-old girl’s birthday. Whitnie Burke

Food & Drink

10 amazing cakes by SLO County bakers

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

August 16, 2017 2:32 PM

Are you ever tempted to skip dinner and go straight to dessert?

San Luis Obispo County boasts a bevy of creative bakers who excel at crafting edible works of art. From a rainbow-hued troll cake to an adorably delicious robot straight out of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” there are enough intricate, colorful and cute confections out there to satisfy even the most insistent sweet tooth.

Here are some local eye-catching cakes that captured our attention on Instagram and Facebook.

 

In love with this #milkshake inspired cake! #trendingcakes #dripcake #mycakeistallerthanyours #pinkandblue

A post shared by Pardon My French Bakery (@pardonmyfrenchslo) on

 

Beep boop bebop boop beeep. #maythe4thbewithyou

A post shared by Lizzie Nagel, The Cakestress (@the_cakestress) on

 

Look at this cuteness! Love it! #findingdorycake #birthdaycakes #slocakery #weddingseasonisover

A post shared by The Cakery (@slocakery) on

 

Hand piped buttercream succulents.

A post shared by AutumnBake (@sweetautumnbakery.co) on

 

Magical Pumpkins and Pink Champagne make for the prettiest of pretty pink baby cakes.

A post shared by Lizzie Nagel, The Cakestress (@the_cakestress) on

Read More

Read More

Read More

San Luis Obispo County bakers

Here are a few of the amazing bakers whipping up sweet treats in San Luis Obispo County.

The Cakery

Atascadero

805-369-0200 or http://www.slocakery.com

The Cakestress

San Luis Obispo

www.thecakestress.com

Just Baked Cake Studio and Bakery

22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita

805-242-5948 or www.justbakedslo.com

Paper Cake Events

8793 Plata Lane, Suite C, Atascadero

805-464-2730 or www.papercakeevents.com

Pardon My French Bakery

1544 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

805-481-3255 or www.pardonmyfrenchslo.com

PK Custom Cakes

Arroyo Grande

805-748-3065 or pkscustomcakes.com

Sweet Autumn Bakery

Atascadero

530-680-3916 or www.sweetautumnbakery.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video