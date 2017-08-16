10 amazing cakes by SLO County bakers

Are you ever tempted to skip dinner and go straight to dessert?

San Luis Obispo County boasts a bevy of creative bakers who excel at crafting edible works of art. From a rainbow-hued troll cake to an adorably delicious robot straight out of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” there are enough intricate, colorful and cute confections out there to satisfy even the most insistent sweet tooth.

Here are some local eye-catching cakes that captured our attention on Instagram and Facebook.

In love with this #milkshake inspired cake! #trendingcakes #dripcake #mycakeistallerthanyours #pinkandblue A post shared by Pardon My French Bakery (@pardonmyfrenchslo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

I love this cake! Beautiful design was chosen by the client. It is such a pleasure to work with this great team! @lefestinevents A post shared by AutumnBake (@sweetautumnbakery.co) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Beep boop bebop boop beeep. #maythe4thbewithyou A post shared by Lizzie Nagel, The Cakestress (@the_cakestress) on May 4, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

The professional photos are ALWAYS 100x better than my little iPhone! Thanks @lgphotostudio dj: @modernsymphonydj caterer: @gustoonthego venue: @santa_margarita_ranch A post shared by Just Baked Cake Studio (@justbakedslo) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Look at this cuteness! Love it! #findingdorycake #birthdaycakes #slocakery #weddingseasonisover A post shared by The Cakery (@slocakery) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:28am PST

Hand piped buttercream succulents. A post shared by AutumnBake (@sweetautumnbakery.co) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Magical Pumpkins and Pink Champagne make for the prettiest of pretty pink baby cakes. A post shared by Lizzie Nagel, The Cakestress (@the_cakestress) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT