Food & Drink

June 09, 2017 1:29 PM

Taco Bell to giveaway free tacos on Tuesday

By Robert Rodriguez

Taco Tuesday just got a little better. On June 13, Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco.

The giveaway is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game” promotion that’s been running during the 2017 NBA Finals series. As part of the campaign, Taco Bell promised to give away a free taco after one of the teams won a road game in the home arena of the other team. That happened on Wednesday when the Golden Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118 to 113 in the Quiken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Now, it’s Redemption Day.

From 2-6 p.m. at Taco Bell stores across the country, you can get a free Doritos Locos Taco while supplies last and no other purchase is necessary. Sorry, only one per customer and no substitutions.

And if you are worried you are going to forget, don’t stress. Taco Bell has set up a reminder on its webpage where you can add it on your electronic calendar.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

