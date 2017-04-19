facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Pause 2:38 We tried Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino (so you don't have to) 6:23 'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:08 Take a tour of a remodeled 1903 Paso Robles hilltop cottage 1:00 CowParade stampedes into San Luis Obispo 1:48 The making of Jerry Scott's cow for CowParade SLO County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tribune staffers were curious about the new Unicorn Frappuccino, which changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw. Here are our thoughts on the limited-time Starbucks drink. It will be available through April 23, 2017. Gabby Ferreira The Tribune