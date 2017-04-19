We tried Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino (so you don’t have to)

It was just like we’d imagine a unicorn: beautiful, sweet and, wait … sour? Where’d that come from?
Tribune staffers curious about Starbucks’ colorful Unicorn Frappuccino headed over to the South Higuera Street location in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday to find out what all those Instagram photos were about.
The Unicorn Frappuccino starts as “a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” the Seattle company said in its news release. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.”
Here’s what our taste testers thought of this pinkish-purple-and-blue drink (bonus: topped with sweet and sour sprinkles), which is only available until Sunday. For a full review — which includes wrinkled faces and puckered lips — check out our video.
▪ “The sour part of it just sort of whacks you in the face. So, it makes me wonder if they weren’t thinking about unicorns as like sunshine and rainbows, but as scary mythical creatures that might stab you with their horn.” — Gabby Ferreira, real time reporter
▪ “I don’t think the flavor combinations work that well, even though they look very nice together.” — Kayla Missman, social media coordinator
▪ “I like the sour. I don’t like the mango.” — Kaytlyn Leslie, South County reporter
▪ “I think it just tastes kind of like cough syrup, and then with some weird sour thing in it. … It’s just like, no, I don’t think so.” — Lindsey Holden, North County reporter
▪ “It just gets worse and worse” — Andrew Sheeler, courts and higher education reporter
