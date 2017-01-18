How to make a sweet, tangy sesame salad

Finding a ripe, juicy watermelon isn't something to be left up to chance. Dave Sands, produce manager of the Community Food Co-op in Bellingham, Wash., shows what you should look for when picking out a watermelon at the supermarket.
Want to boost your barbecue to the next level? Brian Appiano, owner of The Rib Line restaurants in San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach, shares his secrets for grilling great ribs — what kind of wood to use, how to tell when the meat is done, when to slather on the sauce and more.