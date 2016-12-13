3 holiday cocktail recipes guaranteed to make spirits bright

Want a fun way to toast the season?
Here are three holiday cocktail recipes courtesy of Root Elixirs and SLO Bitter Co. in San Luis Obispo. Cheers!
Winter Mule
1.5 ounces vodka, gin, bourbon or rum
4 ounces Root Elixirs ginger beer soda
Combine alcohol and soda. Garnish with cranberries and a sprig of rosemary.
New Year’s Eve Champagne cocktail
5 ounces sparkling wine
3 ounces Root Elixirs strawberry lavender soda
Combine sparkling wine and soda. Garnish with strawberries or a sprig of lavender.
Spiced Cranberry Old-Fashioned
2 ounces bourbon
1 ounce spiced cranberry syrup
2 to 3 drops SLO Bitter Co. charred cedar and blackstrap bitters
Orange peel
Rosemary sprig
Stir bourbon, spiced cranberry syrup and bitters with ice. Strain into glass with large ice cube. Garnish with orange and rosemary.
Spiced Cranberry Syrup: Combine 3 cups cranberry juice, 1 cinnamon stick, 1/2 tablespoon cloves, 1/2 tablespoon allspice, 3 sprigs rosemary, peel of 1 orange (avoid pith), juice of 1 orange and 1/4 cup sugar.
Bring all ingredients to boil on stove. Reduce and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain. Will keep in refrigerator for up to seven days. Can also be used in sparkling water.
Courtesy of Root Elixers and SLO Bitter Co.
