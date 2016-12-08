See how peppermint candy is made

Piedmont Candy, located in Lexington, North Carolina, is famous for its corn syrup-free peppermints. Watch how they're made, just in time for the holidays.
Justine Miller The Charlotte Observer

How to pick the perfect watermelon

Finding a ripe, juicy watermelon isn't something to be left up to chance. Dave Sands, produce manager of the Community Food Co-op in Bellingham, Wash., shows what you should look for when picking out a watermelon at the supermarket.

How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

Want to boost your barbecue to the next level? Brian Appiano, owner of The Rib Line restaurants in San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach, shares his secrets for grilling great ribs — what kind of wood to use, how to tell when the meat is done, when to slather on the sauce and more.

