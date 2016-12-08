See how peppermint candy is made

Finding a ripe, juicy watermelon isn't something to be left up to chance. Dave Sands, produce manager of the Community Food Co-op in Bellingham, Wash., shows what you should look for when picking out a watermelon at the supermarket.
Want to boost your barbecue to the next level? Brian Appiano, owner of The Rib Line restaurants in San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach, shares his secrets for grilling great ribs — what kind of wood to use, how to tell when the meat is done, when to slather on the sauce and more.
The 34th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival was held May 19 through May 22, with the main attraction being the Grand Tasting. A few thousand visitors flocked to City Park to enjoy music, food and — most importantly — samples from 73 area wineries.