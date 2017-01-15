Hug more: It’s great for your health

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation Pause

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack