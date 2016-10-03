App review: KazuTime timer helps kids focus

Parents need to know that KazuTime is a visual timer app for kids ages 3 to 8. This app illustrates time passing through a cute Husky dog named Kazu and a puppy (chosen from three options) racing a on a sled. After choosing a set time and an activity ("Finish your chores in 15 minutes"), kids can check how far the dogs have traveled along a path to see how much time they have left to achieve their goal. The sky in the background of the dogs' scene also changes color as time elapses. Along with the visual cues, it includes audio and vibration options. Users can add their own tasks to the pre-made list and upload/take pictures to personalize. Read the app's privacy policy to find out about the information collected and shared.
WHAT'S IT ABOUT?
To begin parents or kids select a starting time for the KazuTime timer, as well as a color for the sky, and a task icon (or upload a task icon of their own). Kids select a dog to "race" Kazu to the finish. Next, a summary of the timer's intent will appear: "Complete your homework in 10 minutes." Tap Start, choose a landscape, and the timer begins. The user will see the dogs racing and the sky changing color as the time progresses until the end, when the dogs reach their destination. If kids complete the task early, they earn stars. There's one landscape available for free and two more for purchase; a simple math problem acts as parent gate. Users can decide if they want notifications and in what form, and kids or parents can share progress via Facebook or Twitter.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This is a terrific app for kids who have difficulty understanding the passage of time or who need low-stress time reminders to complete tasks. KazuTime is a really simple, gentle timer created by educators and therapists to help increase kids' focus and concentration. There's something far more friendly and non-threatening when these cute dogs and color-changing sky remind kids visually how much time has elapsed than when traditional timers use blinking numbers or alarms when time is running out. KazuTime's option to upload a photo to create your own tasks is another nice feature. Because the stars kids earn don't earn anything concrete within the app itself, parents can choose if they want to implement a reward system or just praise the star-earning power alone. At the time of review, purchasing additional landscapes didn't work, and the links to social media don't seem to fit the child-friendly environment that the rest of the app creates, though it's a share-only window and doesn't take kids to the actual social sites. While it's good advertising for the developer, sharing to social media doesn't seem necessary. Overall, however, the simplicity, customization, and gentle approach make this an appealing time-management app for kids.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for kids 5 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Educational value: 3 out of 5
Ease of play: 5 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Sexy stuff: 0 out of 5
Language: 0 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
Consumerism: 1 out of 5 (Are products/advertisements embedded? Is the title part of a broader marketing initiative/empire? Is the intent to sell things to kids?)
APP DETAILS
Devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android, Fire phone, Kindle Fire
Price: $2.99
Release date: September 13, 2016
Category: Education
Publisher: Broad Innovation Tek
Minimum software requirements: iOS 6.0 or later; Android 2.3.3 and up
