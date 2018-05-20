This SLO County city was just named one of the best coastal towns in America

Pismo Beach has been named one of the best small coastal towns in America.
The San Luis Obispo County community received the second-most votes in USA Today's contest for "Best Coastal Small Town," finishing behind only Georgetown, South Carolina.
An expert panel selected the top-20 cities, and readers voted for their favorite 10.
Qualifying cities had populations less than 25,000 people as of the last census.
USA Today highlighted Pismo Beach's "spectacular sunsets" and access to SLO County wineries:
"Situated on California's central coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pismo Beach offers long white sand beaches, spectacular sunsets and access to numerous area wineries. Visitors can rent rods to fish off the historic pier or grab a wetsuit to try out surfing or body boarding. This classic California beach town feels straight out of the 1950s."
The Top 10 list:
- Georgetown, South Carolina
- Pismo Beach, California
- Eastport, Maine
- Vermilion, Ohio
- Gulf Shores, Alabama
- Cape May, New Jersey
- St. Simons Island, Georgia
- Mystic, Connecticut
- Southport, North Carolina
- Bayfield, Wisconsin
Comments