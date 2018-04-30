How to prepare for an earthquake

Carly and Dale Kaiser's Cayucos, California, garden features plenty of space for entertaining, such as a patio with a wicker couch, chairs, an herb garden and potted succulents. It's exotic and tropical, with bamboo and palms.
6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay shared this timelapse video on March 29, 2018, of a beautiful sunny day going low-visibility in just minutes, with the marine layer rolling in on California's Central Coast.
The Sacramento SPCA made an "As Seen On TV"-style commercial for one of their longtime pups looking for a home - Amy - calling her "The Life Sized Dog Pillow." Amy is free to adopt through March 25, 2018.
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.