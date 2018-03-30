Morro Bay: From sun to socked in — timelapse video captures fog rolling in

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay shared this timelapse video on March 29, 2018, of a beautiful sunny day going low-visibility in just minutes, with the marine layer rolling in on California's Central Coast.
U.S. Coast Guard Station Morro Bay
