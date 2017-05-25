Get your bike and belly ready: Tour de Donut is this weekend in SLO

Want all-you-can-eat doughnuts this weekend? You can, but there’s a catch: You have to race for them.

Participants in the sixth annual Tour de Donut on Saturday can eat the sweet treats to their heart’s content while also biking to doughnut shops throughout San Luis Obispo — and then pedaling to the top of Prefumo Canyon.

And it’s all for a good cause: The event, started by a group of Cal Poly runners seeking more competition, raises money for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, the event page said.

The race is divided into two stages. The first is a 15-mile bike tour of SLO’s popular doughnut shops, which includes SLO Donut Co., Freshh Donuts and Sunshine Donuts. At each shop, racers have 10 minutes to eat as many doughnuts as they can while volunteers keep track.

The second stage is a “time trial.” Racers bike from Sunshine Donuts to the base of Prefumo Canyon Road, where they will be sent off in waves to race to the top of Prefumo Canyon. The first racer to make it to the top wins the race.

So if your idea of a fun Saturday is shoving doughnuts in your face and riding a bike for 22.5 miles, register at eventbrite.com. The registration is $20; for $35, riders can register and receive a T-shirt. Race check-in begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at SLO Donut Co.