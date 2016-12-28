Men's new fashion reality: the tailored in-between

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:43 Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made