4 SLO County leaders share their favorite holiday traditions and tips

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.' Pause

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother