Top 10 things to do this fall in SLO County

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made Pause

0:45 Meet Penny, a super playful kitten with the cutest 2-inch tail

0:37 Check out Sandy Warren's Grover Beach backyard

1:25 ONX Wines' Templeton "farm-to-glass" vineyard tour

0:52 Take a tour of Janet Cooper's Cambria home

1:06 Meet the cats now half price at SLO County shelter

1:04 Tour the Link garden in Cambria

1:04 Tour Manny and Nancy Silva's Nipomo home

1:06 Take a look inside the Woody home in Morro Bay

1:17 Meet Sunny, a Pomeranian mix at the SLO County shelter