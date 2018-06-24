Black smoke rises from Stoll Fire in California's Tehama County
Large clouds of black smoke rose from the Stoll Fire in Tehama County, California, on June 23, while evacuations orders were in place for surrounding areas. Cal Fire reported that some residential and commercial buildings were destroyed or damaged.
The luxury Andrews Hotel, built in 1885, was the jewel of downtown San Luis Obispo. It was the most expensive building between Paso Robles and Santa Barbara — and it was destroyed by fire in just 3 hours.
A group that assists detained immigrants, Libre by Nexus, released a video Friday showing a 7-year-old boy and his mother reunited at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland after a month-long separation.
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
San Luis Obispo County political leaders signed a code of civility Thursday, June 21, 2018, the first step toward embracing regionalism. The Board of Supervisors and mayors of all seven cities were part of a ceremony marking the agreement.
A package thief was caught on security camera outside of a home on Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 20, 2018. SLO police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted asking if citizens recognized the woman in the video.
A six-week-old puppy named Nyla was taking a nap under a table in a San Jose warehouse when a man drove up and stole her. She was at the warehouse so she could stay with her owner while he was at work.
The San Luis Obispo County, California, Board of Supervisors discussed an initiative to ban new oil wells and fracking to be placed on the ballot in November 2018. Residents from across the Central Coast debated at the June 19 meeting.
Researchers found four mountain lion kittens living in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California, they announced on Tuesday. The kittens, who are all female, are the first litter found in the Simi Hills area north of Los Angeles.