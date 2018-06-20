Man caught on surveillance video stealing puppy from San Jose warehouse
A six-week-old puppy named Nyla was taking a nap under a table in a San Jose warehouse when a man drove up and stole her. She was at the warehouse so she could stay with her owner while he was at work.
The San Luis Obispo County, California, Board of Supervisors discussed an initiative to ban new oil wells and fracking to be placed on the ballot in November 2018. Residents from across the Central Coast debated at the June 19 meeting.
A Monterey, California, family is reunited with their dog, after it was lost in a car crash in northern San Luis Obispo County in June 2018. A group of neighbors in Paso Robles helped search for and find the dog in a garage.
Researchers found four mountain lion kittens living in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California, they announced on Tuesday. The kittens, who are all female, are the first litter found in the Simi Hills area north of Los Angeles.
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who was caught on security camera peeping into windows early in the morning of Tuesday, June 19, 2018. SLO, California, police said the man was spotted on Foothill Boulevard.
The Cal Poly SLO commencement ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics was held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Alex Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, California.
Drone footage shows a birds-eye view of the Highway 1 construction across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast in California. Caltrans announced on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that they expect to open the road by near the end of July.
Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo, California, graduated 76 seniors at its commencement ceremony Saturday morning, June 9, 2018, celebrating the achievements of the school's third graduating class.
Homeowners near the Laurel Lane shopping center in San Luis Obispo, California, now under construction, are concerned about flooding after crews struck a high water table while digging during construction of apartments in 2018.