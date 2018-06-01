Cal Poly's new equine center opens

Abacus, Boomerang and Charlie are 7-week-old kittens who are available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter. For more information about how to adopt them, call 805-781-4413.
The Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle is in the final repair stages, and will be filled in summer 2018. Dan Falat, San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent of California State Parks talks about the $5 million project.
Lisa Kania, mother of 32-year-old Joseph Perez, and Dawn Marie Anderson protest against SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow in front of the San Luis Obispo, California, courthouse Tuesday, May 29, 2019.
A 32-year-old schizophrenic Atascadero man suffering a mental health crisis in November 2017 struck a technician at San Luis Obispo County's psychiatric health facility. He now faces two misdemeanors charges and up to a year in County Jail.
Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station.
A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.
Atascadero High School sophomore pitcher Bailey Doherty celebrates after she throws another no-hitter in an 8-0 win over St. Bonaventure in the first round of CIF Division 3 playoffs on Thursday, May 18, 2018.