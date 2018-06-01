Cuesta College marketing department receives 4 industry awards

Cuesta College
Cuesta College’s marketing and communications department was recently honored with four awards from the Community College Public Relations Organization (CCPRO), the statewide professional development and service organization that promotes excellence in California’s community college public relations and related professionals.
This year, the marketing department was recognized with two first-place awards in the areas of website and brochure, and two third-place awards in the areas of magazine and logo.
San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year to Shawna Thompson and Kalie Smoot, re-entry students at Cuesta College. Each award will be for up to $1,500. To qualify, applicants had to be women who have resided in San Luis Obispo County for at least two years, are at least 25 years old, could demonstrate economic need and are re-entry students.
Thompson, a resident of San Miguel, is working toward an associate transfer degree in mathematics at Cuesta. A graduate of Paso Robles High School, her plan is to transfer to Cal Poly to obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics, and then to teach at the college level.
Smoot, a resident of San Luis Obispo, will complete an associate degree at Cuesta in pre-nursing this spring. She plans to enroll in Cuesta’s two-year registered nursing program in the fall and then complete a third year to obtain a B.S. degree in nursing, offered at Cuesta in conjunction with California State University, Monterey Bay. A graduate of Paso Robles High School, Kalie previously completed emergency medical technician (EMT) certification at Cuesta and worked in hospital emergency rooms for five years.
