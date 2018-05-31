3 adorable kittens were found in a field in SLO County. Now they're looking for a new home

Abacus, Boomerang and Charlie are 7-week-old kittens who are available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter. For more information about how to adopt them, call 805-781-4413.
Ellen Perryess
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

Local

Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.