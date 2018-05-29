After years of repair, Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool will be filled once again

The Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle is in the final repair stages, and will be filled in summer 2018. Dan Falat, San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent of California State Parks talks about the $5 million project.
David Middlecamp
