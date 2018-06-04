Students give insights on Paso High culture

Paso Robles High School students from different backgrounds and political views share insights on their school's culture and how to talk about it all in a respectful productive way.
Joe Johnston
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

Local

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.