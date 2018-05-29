Old-time skills, crafts, music and food celebrated in Cambria Heritage Day event

Old-time skills, crafts, music and food were on display Saturday during the Cambria Historical Society’s annual Heritage Day event.
Featured attractions organized by society board member Penny Church ranged from a heritage chicken and yarn spinning to wood carving, weaving, quiltmaking, pine-needle baskets, butter churning and making dolls from corn husks.
Historical docent Terry Shue advised retired Cambria physician David McBride as he tried his hand (or hands) with the corn husks, as did docent Margie Sesser as she assisted McBride’s wife, Gail McBride.
Oz Barron of Ball & Skein & More wielded the shuttle at the loom as his master-knitter wife Kris Gregson demonstrated her expertise. Woodcarvers sent a shower of chips and shavings flying as they demonstrated. Katy Goolsby was spinning hand-dyed polworth wool and silk yarn.
Musician Bob Benjamin serenaded the crowds as Christine and Gordon Heinrichs showed off Goldie the chicken, who seemed to enjoy the event almost as much as the attending humans.
