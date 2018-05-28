Fire burns Margarita Mercantile & Company building in Santa Margarita

Nipomo Boy Scout Zachary Hall is building a memorial to first responders who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. The 9/11 memorial will be in front of the Arroyo Grande fire station.
A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.
Atascadero High School sophomore pitcher Bailey Doherty celebrates after she throws another no-hitter in an 8-0 win over St. Bonaventure in the first round of CIF Division 3 playoffs on Thursday, May 18, 2018.
San Luis Obispo police Chief Deanna Cantrell holds a press conference to announce that 36-year old Robert Koehler, a resident of Arroyo Grande, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 26-year old Kristen Marti.
San Luis Obispo police announced an arrest in the Kristen Marti case during a press conference Thursday, May 17. She was reported missing Jan. 18, and authorities found her body in a creek in the Prefumo Canyon area. Her death was ruled a homicide.