Memorial Day honors lives lost

A Memorial Day program at the Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park honors lives lost serving our country.
Joe Johnston
Get a look around the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center

A grand opening celebration was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, for the new DANA Adobe Cultural Center, a 4,500-square-foot nature education center, next to the Dana Adobe in Nipomo. The annual NatureFest was held directly after the ceremony.