Over 940 graduate from Cuesta College

Atascadero High School sophomore pitcher Bailey Doherty celebrates after she throws another no-hitter in an 8-0 win over St. Bonaventure in the first round of CIF Division 3 playoffs on Thursday, May 18, 2018.
San Luis Obispo police Chief Deanna Cantrell holds a press conference to announce that 36-year old Robert Koehler, a resident of Arroyo Grande, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 26-year old Kristen Marti.
San Luis Obispo police announced an arrest in the Kristen Marti case during a press conference Thursday, May 17. She was reported missing Jan. 18, and authorities found her body in a creek in the Prefumo Canyon area. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities in Fairfield, California, allege the torture, abuse and neglect of 10 children, including waterboarding and being shot with crossbows. In this video, officials describe some of the abuse, and the mother responds to the allegations.
Firefighters from San Luis Obispo, Cal Fire and Morro Bay fought a stubborn fire in Union Pacific rail cars filled with railroad ties. The fire sparked near Sinsheimer Park early Wednesday, May 16, 2018. It's under investigation.
SLO firefighters responded early Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to multiple cars on fire at the railroad tracks. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin." Crews were still working to clean up after 7 a.m.
Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in SLO — multiple rail cars were ablaze Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Officials said the fire was of "suspicious origin" and the cars were full of used railroad ties. No one was injured.
Watch the trailer for "Cabin Brothers," a new DIY Network show that premieres Wednesday, May 16. It stars John and Ron Daniels, two brothers from Paso Robles, California, who previously starred in "Redwood Kings" on Animal Planet.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Grover Beach are celebrating a pilot project that purifies wastewater to drinking standards. The project, named Central Coast Blue, is aimed at creating a drought-proof water supply.