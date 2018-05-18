GOP Congressional Candidate Records Herself Accosting Transgender Woman in Bathroom

Jazmina Saavedra, a GOP Congressional candidate in California, recorded herself entering a bathroom in a Denny’s restaurant on May 15 to accost a transgender woman who was using the facilities.
Jazmina Saavedra
What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

What is Central Coast Blue?

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.