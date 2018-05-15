South County gets its first taste of wastewater recycled into drinking water

Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Grover Beach are celebrating a pilot project that purifies wastewater to drinking standards. The project, named Central Coast Blue, is aimed at creating a drought-proof water supply.
What is Central Coast Blue?

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.