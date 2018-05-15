South County gets its first taste of wastewater recycled into drinking water
Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Grover Beach are celebrating a pilot project that purifies wastewater to drinking standards. The project, named Central Coast Blue, is aimed at creating a drought-proof water supply.
South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.
Gabriel Manro, the star of Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!," gave the audience a surprise ending when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage at the Performing Arts center at Cal Poly on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Jimmy Paulding hopes to unseat incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton for the 4th District seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Here, he makes his opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday, May 7.