How Caltrans might fix Highway 101 traffic in Pismo Beach

Caltrans and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments are asking for input on a plan to add a part-time travel lane on Highway 101 through Pismo Beach to help calm traffic.
Kaytlyn Leslie San Luis Obispo Council of Governments
What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

What is Central Coast Blue?

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.