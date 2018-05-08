Fresh strawberries, anyone? A popular Paso Robles fruit stand is back
Meui Saelee and Chan Chao's family produce stand in Paso Robles was threatened with closure by SLO County in 2017. But they're back in business selling juicy strawberries, cherries and more at a new location on Golden Hill Road.
District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton makes her opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday night, May 7, 2018. She is running against newcomer Jimmy Paulding for a SLO County Board of Supervisors seat.
Jimmy Paulding hopes to unseat incumbent Supervisor Lynn Compton for the 4th District seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Here, he makes his opening statement at a candidate forum held in Nipomo on Monday, May 7.
The Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show has been a downtown Morro Bay feature since 1997. The fun starts on Friday, May 4, with cruises and open houses. The full "show and shine" display of classic cars and trucks is on Saturday and Sunday.
The World Surf League holds the inaugural Founders' Cup of Surfing contest at the WSL Surf Ranch On May 5-6, 2018, in Lemoore, California. First round action on the man-made wave was held Saturday afternoon.
The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.
Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, a diversity specialist, delivered the keynote address at Cal Poly: “Journey to October.” On racism she said, " “If we don’t start taking this on it's gonna take us over, and that we cannot afford.”
Jack Smith of the Morro Bay Skateboard Museum tells the story of how skateboarding evolved from metal and clay 'death wheels' to the polyurethane that brought a smooth ride and international popularity.