Fresh strawberries, anyone? A popular Paso Robles fruit stand is back

Meui Saelee and Chan Chao's family produce stand in Paso Robles was threatened with closure by SLO County in 2017. But they're back in business selling juicy strawberries, cherries and more at a new location on Golden Hill Road.
David Middlecamp
Historic Pozo Saloon reopens on Cinco de Mayo

The historic Pozo Saloon near Santa Margarita, CA, built in 1858, reopened Saturday, May 5, 2018, to positive reception. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m.