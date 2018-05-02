Homeless man’s rights may have been violated after L.A. euthanized his 18 pigeons, court says

A California homeless man, Martino Recchia, may have another shot at suing Los Angeles for euthanizing his 18 pet pigeons, after a lower court ruled in the city’s favor. Animal control officers confronted Recchia on Nov. 3, 2011, without a warrant.
