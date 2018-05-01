SLO High boys volleyball wins first league title since 2011

The Arroyo Grande High School boys volleyball team had a stranglehold on the PAC 8 for the past six seasons.
That all changed Friday when San Luis Obispo High School beat Arroyo Grande — in dramatic fashion — for the second time this season to claim the league title. The last time a team other than Arroyo Grande won a league title was in 2011 when SLO High and Righetti shared the crown.
SLO High (21-6-2, 11-0 PAC 8) remained undefeated in PAC 8 with the win in the deciding fifth set, 18-16.
A win over Arroyo Grande earlier in the season broke the Eagles' 65-match winning streak.
The Tigers will look to continue their winning streak when the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs begin next week. Last year, SLO High was knocked out of the first round of the Division 2 playoffs by Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks).
