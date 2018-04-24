Get a look inside The Siren, a cool new concert venue in Morro Bay

Ventura police released a video showing Jamal Jackson, 49, who is homeless, on the city's beachfront promenade two hours before they say he fatally stabbed a stranger as the man ate dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant.
Teenage San Luis Obispo animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg was arrested Monday, April 23, 2018 after chaining herself in front of Cal Poly cow that was scheduled to be slaughtered that day. Video footage from Direct Action Everywhere.
SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.
Architecture students from colleges around the West Coast work to piece together their structures during the Cal Poly Design Village Competition in Poly Canyon on the San Luis Obispo, California campus.
Cuesta College Professor Amy Stapp invites the community to come out to the North County Campus in Paso Robles, California, as they celebrate a year of new agricultural classes and facilities with a plant sale on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Water from Lake Nacimiento is released into the Salinas River, which flows to the Salinas Valley, where it irrigates crops in "America's Salad Bowl." Monterey County, CA, owns the rights to most of Nacimiento's water for this purpose.
Carly and Dale Kaiser's Cayucos, California, garden features plenty of space for entertaining, such as a patio with a wicker couch, chairs, an herb garden and potted succulents. It's exotic and tropical, with bamboo and palms.
San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video.