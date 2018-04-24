Get a look inside The Siren, a cool new concert venue in Morro Bay

General manager Monte Schaller of The Siren in Morro Bay talks about how the longtime dive bar has undergone a complete makeover into one of SLO County's best concert venues.
David Middlecamp
2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

Local

2018 SLO Color Blast Fun Run

SLO Color Blast Fun Run at San Luis Obispo High School on April 22, 2018. More than 700 people participated in the color run, which benefits the Alex Maier Memorial Fund & Scholarship and Black & Gold Boosters.