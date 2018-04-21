Earth Day helps bring new life to Montaña de Oro

Architecture students from colleges around the West Coast work to piece together their structures during the Cal Poly Design Village Competition in Poly Canyon on the San Luis Obispo, California campus.
Water from Lake Nacimiento is released into the Salinas River, which flows to the Salinas Valley, where it irrigates crops in "America's Salad Bowl." Monterey County, CA, owns the rights to most of Nacimiento's water for this purpose.
Cuesta College Professor Amy Stapp invites the community to come out to the North County Campus in Paso Robles, California, as they celebrate a year of new agricultural classes and facilities with a plant sale on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Water from Lake Nacimiento is sent to the Salinas Valley, where it recharges the aquifers that supply an area of farms along Highway 101 that grow so many vegetables it's known as "America's Salad Bowl."
Carly and Dale Kaiser's Cayucos, California, garden features plenty of space for entertaining, such as a patio with a wicker couch, chairs, an herb garden and potted succulents. It's exotic and tropical, with bamboo and palms.
San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video.
Monterey County wants to prevent seven homes lost in the Chimney Fire from being rebuilt at Cal Shasta next to Lake Nacimiento. Steven Demsher, president of Cal Shasta Club, talks about the issues facing homeowners there.
The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.
Responders rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet and injured her ankle at the Salmon Creek trail near Big Sur, California, on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Her friend hiked out to Highway 1 and borrowed a phone to call for help.
Cal Poly's annual Open House was held April 12-15, 2018. Demonstrations, food booths, scientific experiments, bottle rockets, giant chess and racing radio-controlled cars were just a few of the things for prospective students and families to try.