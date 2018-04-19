Row after row of crops in the Salinas Valley depend on Nacimiento water

Water from Lake Nacimiento is sent to the Salinas Valley, where it recharges the aquifers that supply an area of farms along Highway 101 that grow so many vegetables it's known as "America's Salad Bowl."
Joe Tarica
Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

Sports

Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.