How Lake Nacimiento water reaches the Salinas Valley to irrigate "America's Salad Bowl"

Water from Lake Nacimiento is released into the Salinas River, which flows to the Salinas Valley, where it irrigates crops in "America's Salad Bowl." Monterey County, CA, owns the rights to most of Nacimiento's water for this purpose.
Joe Johnston
Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

Sports

Kiteboarders take to the skies at 2018 Pismo Kite Expo

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.