How Lake Nacimiento water reaches the Salinas Valley to irrigate "America's Salad Bowl"
Water from Lake Nacimiento is released into the Salinas River, which flows to the Salinas Valley, where it irrigates crops in "America's Salad Bowl." Monterey County, CA, owns the rights to most of Nacimiento's water for this purpose.
Water from Lake Nacimiento is sent to the Salinas Valley, where it recharges the aquifers that supply an area of farms along Highway 101 that grow so many vegetables it's known as "America's Salad Bowl."
San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video.
Carly and Dale Kaiser's Cayucos, California, garden features plenty of space for entertaining, such as a patio with a wicker couch, chairs, an herb garden and potted succulents. It's exotic and tropical, with bamboo and palms.
Monterey County wants to prevent seven homes lost in the Chimney Fire from being rebuilt at Cal Shasta next to Lake Nacimiento. Steven Demsher, president of Cal Shasta Club, talks about the issues facing homeowners there.
The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.
Responders rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet and injured her ankle at the Salmon Creek trail near Big Sur, California, on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Her friend hiked out to Highway 1 and borrowed a phone to call for help.
Cal Poly's annual Open House was held April 12-15, 2018. Demonstrations, food booths, scientific experiments, bottle rockets, giant chess and racing radio-controlled cars were just a few of the things for prospective students and families to try.
Cal Poly students marched across campus in one of multiple planned Open House protests over the administration's perceived lack of action on Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after photos surfaced of a member in blackface and others as racial stereotypes.
Students gathered to protest at Cal Poly's Open House on Friday, April 13, 2018. President Jeffrey Armstrong visited the group, who was frustrated over the university response to fraternity members dressed in blackface and insensitive stereotypes.
Volunteers are cleaning and prepping the Red Barn before painting and renovation. The popular Los Osos building is a venue for events, picnics, concerts and classes. Pandora Nash-Karner and Tom Needham talk about the project.
The Creamery is almost finished in downtown San Luis Obispo. The retail center now has an outdoor patio and courtyard, new siding, new tenant improvements — including to Spike's Pub — and new commercial space.