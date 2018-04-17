Watch this stunning drone footage of killer whales swimming off the coast of San Diego, California

The Pismo Beach Kite Expo is a 3-day event that attracts kiteboarding enthusiasts from around the world. Participants can view the latest kiteboarding equipment, see demonstrations by professional kiteboarders and just have a great day on the beach.
Monterey County wants to prevent seven homes lost in the Chimney Fire from being rebuilt at Cal Shasta next to Lake Nacimiento. Steven Demsher, president of Cal Shasta Club, talks about the issues facing homeowners there.
Responders rescued a hiker who fell 30 feet and injured her ankle at the Salmon Creek trail near Big Sur, California, on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Her friend hiked out to Highway 1 and borrowed a phone to call for help.
Cal Poly's annual Open House was held April 12-15, 2018. Demonstrations, food booths, scientific experiments, bottle rockets, giant chess and racing radio-controlled cars were just a few of the things for prospective students and families to try.
Cal Poly students marched across campus in one of multiple planned Open House protests over the administration's perceived lack of action on Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, after photos surfaced of a member in blackface and others as racial stereotypes.
Students gathered to protest at Cal Poly's Open House on Friday, April 13, 2018. President Jeffrey Armstrong visited the group, who was frustrated over the university response to fraternity members dressed in blackface and insensitive stereotypes.
Volunteers are cleaning and prepping the Red Barn before painting and renovation. The popular Los Osos building is a venue for events, picnics, concerts and classes. Pandora Nash-Karner and Tom Needham talk about the project.
The Creamery is almost finished in downtown San Luis Obispo. The retail center now has an outdoor patio and courtyard, new siding, new tenant improvements — including to Spike's Pub — and new commercial space.
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
President Trump issued a memorandum authorizing deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Congress created the Border Patrol in 1924, U.S. presidents have sent National Guard troops to assist with operations at the border.
Attorneys explain the lawsuit against Lucia Mar Unified School District and San Luis Obispo County Office of Education after a bus driver was charged with molestation of a young girl. Her guardians made three separate complaints, their lawyer said.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.