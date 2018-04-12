Los Osos volunteers pitch in to restore the Red Barn
Volunteers are cleaning and prepping the Red Barn before painting and renovation. The popular Los Osos building is a venue for events, picnics, concerts and classes. Pandora Nash-Karner and Tom Needham talk about the project.
The Creamery is almost finished in downtown San Luis Obispo. The retail center now has an outdoor patio and courtyard, new siding, new tenant improvements — including to Spike's Pub — and new commercial space.
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
President Trump issued a memorandum authorizing deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Congress created the Border Patrol in 1924, U.S. presidents have sent National Guard troops to assist with operations at the border.
Attorneys explain the lawsuit against Lucia Mar Unified School District and San Luis Obispo County Office of Education after a bus driver was charged with molestation of a young girl. Her guardians made three separate complaints, their lawyer said.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Cholame "Y." Highways 41 and 46 were shut down for several hours. Officer Pat Seebart of the Templeton CHP explains the circumstances.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.