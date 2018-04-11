A plane landing in SLO navigates cloudy, breezy weather

A plane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport through a thick layer of clouds and in breezy conditions. The pilot landed on the second pass after aborting the first attempt.
Andrew Sheeler
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.