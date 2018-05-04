Tour the Arroyo Grande Oil Field between SLO and Pismo

Jack Smith of the Morro Bay Skateboard Museum tells the story of how skateboarding evolved from metal and clay 'death wheels' to the polyurethane that brought a smooth ride and international popularity.
Attendees at a Paso Robles City Council meeting discuss immigration and SB 54, California's "sanctuary state" law on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. More than 70 speakers addressed the council, some in support of SB 54 and others against it.
A California homeless man, Martino Recchia, may have another shot at suing Los Angeles for euthanizing his 18 pet pigeons, after a lower court ruled in the city’s favor. Animal control officers confronted Recchia on Nov. 3, 2011, without a warrant.
Milo Yiannopoulos, Austen Fletcher, Carl Benjamin and Laura Loomer spoke at a panel discussion on "fake news" sponsored by Cal Poly College Republicans and Turning Point USA in San Luis Obispo, California.
The Mark will soon take over the space occupied by Marston's Bar & Grill in downtown San Luis Obispo, California. Rhianna Crisp, the owner of the new restaurant and cantina, talks about the transformation.