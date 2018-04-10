Patrolling the U.S. border: When does the National Guard step in?

President Trump issued a memorandum authorizing deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Congress created the Border Patrol in 1924, U.S. presidents have sent National Guard troops to assist with operations at the border.
Caitlin Healy
Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Cal Poly

Rodeo is a way of life for Cal Poly Coach Ben Londo

Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.