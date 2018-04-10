Patrolling the U.S. border: When does the National Guard step in?
President Trump issued a memorandum authorizing deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Congress created the Border Patrol in 1924, U.S. presidents have sent National Guard troops to assist with operations at the border.
Cal Poly students gathered for an emergency town hall meeting on Monday, April 9, 2018, to speak out against racism after a fraternity posted racially insensitive photos of members in blackface and gang costumes online.
Cal Poly SLO students unveiled on Saturday, April 7, 2018, their ultra-lightweight solar car called “Dawn,” which is made of carbon fiber composites and over 100 square feet of solar panels. They hope the car will break the world land-speed record.
6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
Two people were killed in an early-morning crash on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Cholame "Y." Highways 41 and 46 were shut down for several hours. Officer Pat Seebart of the Templeton CHP explains the circumstances.
Meet Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “You know, rodeo, it’s a lot more than just a sport," Londo says. “It’s a heritage. It’s a way of life." The 2018 Poly Royal Rodeo — the largest college rodeo in the U.S. — will be held April 13-14.
The Morro Coast Evangelical Churches held an Easter sunrise service in front of Morro Rock on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Roger Evey, pastor of Shoreline Calvary Chapel of Morro Bay, has organized the service for the past 30 years.
"The Cat That Changed America" features P22, the famed mountain lion who crossed dangerous freeways and now lives in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. The movie was screened at the 2018 San Luis Obispo Film Festival.
The 29th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival was held at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande, Saturday, March 31. Hundreds of kids participated in egg hunts, games, egg tosses, and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay shared this timelapse video on March 29, 2018, of a beautiful sunny day going low-visibility in just minutes, with the marine layer rolling in on California's Central Coast.
French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo announced a $100 million expansion on March 29, 2018. The expansion will add a new four-story hospital building to the existing campus and will make the hospital the largest hospital in SLO County.
Justin Dellinger, senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, gets a surprise when he tries to lower a drugged - but still slightly awake - mountain lion out of a tree in Modoc County.
The Paso Robles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol rescued 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday, March 22, 2018, when rains turned the sandy channel into a muddy torrent. In one shot, a tent can be seen floating in the river.