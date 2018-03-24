Thousands join March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in SLO
San Luis Obispo, California, is part of March For Our Lives, a worldwide planned demonstration on March 24. Locals walked through downtown SLO to protest for better gun control and safer schools after recent mass shootings.
Arroyo Grande wrestler Trevor Melsheimer had a standout senior season, but it's his passions off that mat that make him one of the most interesting student athletes around. Melsheimer is The Tribune's County Wrestler of the Year.
See a CHP helicopter rescue a man and dog from a raging Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, and hear from an eyewitness who saw a tent floating downstream with another person in it. 10 people total were rescued.
Nipomo residents and off-road enthusiasts share their opinions on a proposed agreement to reduce dust emissions from Oceano Dunes by 30 percent over five years, during an Air Pollution Control District meeting. The hearing board rejected the deal.
San Luis Obispo County saw car crashes, flooding and rock and mudslides on Wednesday morning as a major storm system moved into the region. Here's a look at some of the problems drivers and Caltrans crews faced.
“We absolutely have some responsibility in the loss of Andrew Holland. Never question that we have responsibility,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson told SLO County supervisors on Aug. 22, 2018. Here's a portion of his remarks to supervisors.