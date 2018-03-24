An adult male Von der Decken hornbill is seen with a recently hatched chick at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.
An adult male Von der Decken hornbill is seen with a recently hatched chick at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. Charles Paddock Zoo
An adult male Von der Decken hornbill is seen with a recently hatched chick at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. Charles Paddock Zoo

Latest News

10 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March, 25, 2018

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

March 24, 2018 04:35 PM

Tent City Marathon

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Run on a course with beautiful rolling hills. Fundraiser for The Atascadero Printery Foundation. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free to non-runners. www.tentcitymarathon.com . Free to $110. 805-470-3400.

Spring Festival at The Zoo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come see little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.

Bear Market Riot

1 p.m.

Power-folk Americana music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

Swinging Jazz

1 to 4:30 p.m.

Starlight Dreamband and Santa Ynez High School Jazz Band. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.

‘Other Desert Cities’

2 to 4 p.m.

A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Jon Stephen

2 to 5 p.m.

Tropical Brazilian/nuevo flamenco guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.

Bel Canto Ringers concert

3 to 4 p.m.

With Plymouth Ringers from Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.

Dance Lessons

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Country 2 step. Intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free dance practice. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $5 per class. 805-491-1059.

‘Sylvia’

6 p.m.

A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Central Coast Jazz Institute Series

7 to 9:15 p.m.

Pianist Keith Saunders in a solo piano recital honoring the music of jazz genius Bud Powell. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  