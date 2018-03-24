10 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, March, 25, 2018

Tent City Marathon
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Run on a course with beautiful rolling hills. Fundraiser for The Atascadero Printery Foundation. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free to non-runners. www.tentcitymarathon.com . Free to $110. 805-470-3400.
Spring Festival at The Zoo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Come see little feathered friends and the new Bug Zone. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free to $7. 805-470-3400.
Bear Market Riot
1 p.m.
Power-folk Americana music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Swinging Jazz
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Starlight Dreamband and Santa Ynez High School Jazz Band. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. Basin Street Regulars. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.
‘Other Desert Cities’
2 to 4 p.m.
A writer working on a memoir returns to her Reaganite parents’ Palm Springs home. Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Jon Stephen
2 to 5 p.m.
Tropical Brazilian/nuevo flamenco guitarist. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. Free. 805-627-1443.
Bel Canto Ringers concert
3 to 4 p.m.
With Plymouth Ringers from Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.
Dance Lessons
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Country 2 step. Intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free dance practice. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $5 per class. 805-491-1059.
‘Sylvia’
6 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Central Coast Jazz Institute Series
7 to 9:15 p.m.
Pianist Keith Saunders in a solo piano recital honoring the music of jazz genius Bud Powell. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
