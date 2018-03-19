Holland Rally End

The Holland family and other mental health advocates marked the end of a 46 hour long protest at the Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo, observing the death in custody of Andrew Holland who died after almost two days in a restraint chair.
David Middlecamp
Late-night fire damages Woodstock's in downtown SLO

San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguished a fire in the building that houses Woodstock's Pizza on Monday, March 12, 2018. The fire may have been caused by a short-circuit electrical hazard related to the neon lights on the building, officials said.