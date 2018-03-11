Barbed Wire history at Pioneer Museum

The west was won with wire. There is a story behind each patent. The Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles displays the 4th largest collection of antique barbed wire in the world, the largest west of the Rockies.
David Middlecamp
Pets

Meet Kittens Minnie and Binky — little 'joyful miracles'

These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. For more infor