Branch Elementary School students get up-close look at weather balloon

With the help of PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and airmen from Vandenberg Air Force base, Branch Elementary school kids in Arroyo Grande got an up-close look at an actual weather balloon and watched it take to the sky.
Joe Johnston
Meet Kittens Minnie and Binky — little 'joyful miracles'

Pets

Meet Kittens Minnie and Binky — little 'joyful miracles'

These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. For more infor